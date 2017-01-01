Trump imposes tariffs on EU, Canada, and Mexico

The Trump administration on Thursday said it will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico, Canada, and the European Union. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the tariffs will total 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum. President Donald Trump first announced the tariffs in March but granted temporary exemptions to U.S. allies amid talks on revising the North American Free Trade Agreement. He extended the exemptions again in late April but threatened to impose the tariffs if the countries didn’t agree to concessions. “The president’s overwhelming objective is to reduce our trade deficit,” Ross said. “We continue to be quite willing and indeed eager to have further discussions.” In response, European officials threatened to retaliate against some U.S. goods, including orange juice and peanut butter.