Trump implements controversial import tariffs

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump followed through Thursday with his plan to impose new tariffs on foreign imports but provided wiggle room for some U.S. allies. The tariffs, officially imposed during a White House signing ceremony, go into effect March 23. They implement a 25 percent tax on foreign steel imports and a 10 percent tax on aluminum, with exemptions for Canada and Mexico. The White House cited national security agreements—specifically ongoing NAFTA negotiations—for exempting the U.S. neighbors. “We have to protect and build our steel and aluminum industries, while at the same time showing great flexibility and cooperation toward those that are really friends of ours, both on a trade basis and a military basis,” Trump said Thursday. The president faced down widespread backlash from Republican lawmakers after announcing the tariffs last week. “I’m just not a fan of broad-based and across-the-board tariffs because there are a lot of unintended consequences,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said. “It was absolutely prudent and wise to exempt our allies in North America.” Ryan added hopes for a process allowing some foreign businesses to apply for exemptions as well. Trump noted no new taxes exist on steel and aluminum made in the United States and encouraged foreign companies to open steel and aluminum plants within U.S. borders.