Trump honors Yankees great Rivera

Former New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera can add the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a list of accolades that includes the major league record for saves, five World Series rings, and the first unanimous selection to the Baseball Hall of Fame. At an award ceremony Monday, President Donald Trump praised Rivera’s faith and charity along with his dominance as a reliever despite throwing mostly one type of pitch.

How did Rivera accept the award? While many athletes have shunned the president and the White House since Trump’s election, Rivera considers Trump a longtime friend. Rivera co-chairs the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Trump said Rivera, who immigrated to the United States from Panama, “has lived the American dream and shines as an example of American greatness for all to see.” On his recent induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Rivera credited God for his talents: “The Lord gave me the best pitch in baseball: the cut fastball.”

Dig deeper: Read Zachary Abate’s report from the WORLD archives about how Rivera lived out his Christian faith on the mound.