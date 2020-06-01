Trump honors requests to delay rally

When President Donald Trump heard the negative reaction to his planned campaign event in Tulsa, Okla., on Juneteenth, the June 19 celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, he changed it. “Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday,” Trump tweeted on Friday. “I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th.”

What should people expect from the event? The president has not held one of his signature Make America Great Again rallies in more than three months because of the coronavirus pandemic. People who sign up to attend the Tulsa event must acknowledge “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present” and agree not to hold the Trump campaign liable, according to the rally’s website. Trump said on Twitter that before the date change, 200,000 people already had requested tickets.

Dig deeper: Read Jamie Dean’s report on the state of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign for president.