Trump heads to G-7 amid Twitter war with Canada, France

President Donald Trump began ruffling international feathers before even arriving today at the G-7 conference in Quebec. “Why are we having a meeting without Russia in the meeting?” Trump asked. “They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table.” The Group of Seven major industrialized nations, previously known as the G-8, ousted Russia after it annexed Crimea in 2014. Earlier Friday, the White House announced Trump would leave the conference early after French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they would raise the issue of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports during the meeting. “We are going to defend our industries and our workers,” Trudeau said Thursday during a joint press conference with Macron. Trump responded via Twitter: “Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow.”