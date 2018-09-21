Trump ‘has no plans’ to fire Rosenstein

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said Monday he has no plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The president told reporters at the White House that he had “a very good relationship” with Rosenstein and was eager to speak with him aboard Air Force One on a flight to Florida Monday for the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference.

On Sept. 9, The New York Times reported that Rosenstein discussed secretly recording Trump or using the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to declare the president unfit for office. Rosenstein called the report inaccurate. Since then, rumors circulated that Trump would fire Rosenstein or that Rosenstein had proactively resigned. The two talked on the phone, and Trump said afterward he would allow the deputy attorney general to keep working.