Trump has bitter breakfast with NATO head

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday kicked off his European visit by telling NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Germany is “totally controlled” by and “captive to Russia.” Trump tweeted a video of the exchange, which took place over breakfast. His comments about Germany referenced a pipeline project to bring gas from Russia to Germany while bypassing Eastern European nations. The United States opposes the pipeline because it leaves out the smaller countries while making Germany more beholden to Russia. “We’re supposed to protect you against Russia, but they’re paying billions of dollars to Russia and I think that’s very inappropriate,” Trump said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed back as she arrived at NATO headquarters for the summit, saying, “I’ve experienced myself a part of Germany controlled by the Soviet Union, and I’m very happy today that we are united in freedom as the Federal Republic of Germany and can thus say that we can determine our own policies and make our own decisions.” Trump is scheduled to meet privately Wednesday with Merkel, as well as with French President Emmanuel Macron.