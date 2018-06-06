Trump grants Kardashian West’s wish, commutes sentence

President Donald Trump commuted the life sentence Wednesday of a woman for whom reality TV star Kim Kardashian West had advocated. Alice Marie Johnson, 63, was convicted in 1996 of participating in a cocaine trafficking ring in Memphis. The White House said Johnson “has accepted responsibility for her past behavior” and was a model prisoner. Johnson’s warden, case manager, and vocational training instructor wrote letters in support of her clemency. “While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. Kardashian West visited the White House in May to meet with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, who oversees the administration’s prison reform efforts. “BEST NEWS EVER!!!!!” Kardashian West tweeted after the announcement.