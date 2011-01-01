Trump, Graham defend Syria withdrawal

President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, tweeting that Islamic State (ISIS) was “mostly gone” and that withdrawing troops would fulfill campaign promises. The president announced on Dec. 19 that the United States would withdraw the remaining 2,000 troops from the war-torn country. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned a few days later, citing the withdrawal as one reason for his departure.

The move also drew criticism from lawmakers from both parties. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., compared the move to former President Barack Obama’s decision to withdraw troops from Iraq in 2011, a move that likely allowed ISIS to regain territory. But Graham met for two hours with Trump Sunday and said afterward he was reassured that the president had slowed the pullout. “[Trump] promised to destroy ISIS,” Graham told reporters. “We’re not there yet. But as I said today, we’re inside the 10-yard line and the president understands the need to finish the job.” Graham later followed up on Twitter, adding that Trump would ensure ISIS is permanently destroyed, Iran does not fill in the back end, and America’s Kurdish allies are protected.