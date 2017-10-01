Trump goes ahead with partial release of JFK records

President Donald Trump allowed the release of 2,800 records on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Thursday night. The documents included cables, notes, and reports stamped “secret” that gave a broad view of the political and social climate of the early 1960s. Sifters have found a few interesting revelations so far, including the FBI’s receipt of a tip about the shooting of suspect Lee Harvey Oswald the day before Oswald was shot and killed by Jack Ruby. A law passed 25 years ago mandated the release of the remaining records on the assassination by Thursday, but Trump kept some documents secret at the request of the FBI and CIA. The president ordered agencies that want material withheld to report by March 12, 2018, on which specific information meets the standard for continued secrecy. That standard includes details that could cause “harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement or conduct of foreign relations.”