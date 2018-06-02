Trump, Giuliani talk presidential powers

Speculation about whether special counsel Robert Mueller will want to grill President Donald Trump for the Russia investigation spawned a flurry of reaction over the weekend. Following questions about whether Trump could pardon himself if convicted of wrongdoing, the president tweeted Monday morning:, “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” Trump’s role in the investigation reached a flashpoint Saturday when The New York Times reported on a letter to Mueller from the president’s legal team stating he didn’t need to testify for the probe. Mueller has not said publicly whether he will attempt to question Trump directly. If the president refuses to cooperate, Mueller could try to have a grand jury subpoena him. The letter reportedly asserted the president could not be compelled to testify because, as the chief law enforcement officer in the nation, he could, “if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon.”