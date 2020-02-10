Trump, first lady test positive for COVID

In an early Friday post on Twitter, President Donald Trump confirmed he and Melania started their quarantine process at the White House, adding, “We will get through this together!” Trump’s senior aide Hope Hicks, who traveled with him to several functions this week, confirmed her infection hours before the Trumps tested positive. The infections come just a month before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

How will this affect his duties? Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said Trump will continue his activities without disruption from the White House. The 74-year-old leader canceled plans to attend a fundraiser in Washington and a rally in Florida Friday. If Trump becomes too ill to lead, Vice President Mike Pence will serve as acting president. Trump had previously downplayed the risk of the virus, telling reporters in May, “I felt no vulnerability whatsoever” as White House staff fell sick.

The virus has also hit other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

