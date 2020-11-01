Trump fires head of cybersecurity agency

Christopher Krebs led the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) since it began after Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. President Donald Trump announced his termination in a late Tuesday Twitter post.

Why was Krebs fired? Trump called his recent statement on the security of the 2020 Election “highly inaccurate.” Krebs had tweeted a report hours earlier that cited 59 election security experts dismissing computer fraud in the vote. CISA had also issued statements countering reports of dead voters and widespread voter fraud and called the Nov. 3 election “the most secure in American history.” Last week, Trump fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

