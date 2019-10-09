Trump fires Bolton

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday he “disagreed strongly” with many of his national security adviser’s suggestions, “as did others in the Administration.” The president said he would announce John Bolton’s replacement next week. Bolton, who held the position since April 2018, tweeted he offered to resign Monday but Trump told him they would “talk about it tomorrow.”

What did they disagree on? While the president did not give specifics, The Washington Post reported last week that Bolton opposed a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region. They also have reportedly butted heads in the past when Bolton’s hawkish tendencies clashed with Trump’s more isolationist policies.

