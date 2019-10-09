Trump fires Bolton
by Harvest Prude
Posted 9/10/19, 01:08 pm
President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday he “disagreed strongly” with many of his national security adviser’s suggestions, “as did others in the Administration.” The president said he would announce John Bolton’s replacement next week. Bolton, who held the position since April 2018, tweeted he offered to resign Monday but Trump told him they would “talk about it tomorrow.”
What did they disagree on? While the president did not give specifics, The Washington Post reported last week that Bolton opposed a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region. They also have reportedly butted heads in the past when Bolton’s hawkish tendencies clashed with Trump’s more isolationist policies.
Dig deeper: Read Onize Ohikere’s report on Trump canceling secret meetings planned with the Taliban and Afghanistan’s president.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Tue, 09/10/2019 01:41 pm
Bolton, Mike Flynn, Rex Tillerson, Nikki Haley, Jeff Sessions, Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and on the list goes...
The steady exodus tells us something, but it's hard to discern exactly what yet. They don't seem to be leaving with the same story, to the extent that we can determine what the story of each is. It's not difficult to see, though, why people find this situation disturbing.