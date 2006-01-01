Trump financial filing references attorney payment

In a financial disclosure report filed Wednesday, President Donald Trump noted he fully reimbursed his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for as much as $250,000 for unspecified expenses. Rudy Giuliani, another attorney representing Trump, told news media that the president had repaid Cohen for the $130,000 he gave to Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, as part of a nondisclosure agreement about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006. The admission raised the question as to why the president’s required financial reports did not include the payment. In a footnote on page 45 of his 92-page disclosure, Trump said he reimbursed Cohen for expenses ranging from $100,001 to $250,000. The report said the president did not have to disclose the payment but was doing so “in the interest of transparency.” David Apol, the acting director of the Office of Government Ethics, forwarded the report to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein with a statement saying Trump should have disclosed the payment in his June 2017 financial filing.