Trump family charity closing down

President Donald Trump’s embattled charitable foundation will dissolve, said New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood, who is suing the nonprofit organization. Underwood, a Democrat, has accused the Donald J. Trump Foundation of operating like an extension of Trump’s businesses and political campaign. Lawyers for the foundation said any infractions were minor and they have been trying to shut down the foundation voluntarily for months. Underwood and the foundation filed a joint stipulation in court Tuesday laying out a process for shuttering the charity and distributing its remaining assets to other nonprofit groups. The attorney general’s office is still seeking millions of dollars in penalties and wants Trump and his eldest children barred from running other charities.