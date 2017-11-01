Trump extends protected status for Haitians one last time

The Trump administration plans to end a temporary residency program for Haitians affected by the 2010 earthquake there. About 60,000 Haitian citizens who came to the United States through the Temporary Protected Status program have until July 2019 to leave the country, the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday. “Since the 2010 earthquake, the number of displaced people in Haiti has decreased by 97 percent,” the department said in a statement. “Haiti is able to safely receive traditional levels of returned citizens.” While Haiti has made advances spurred by international aid since the quake, it remains one of the poorest nations in the world. About a quarter of the population lives on less than $1.23 a day.