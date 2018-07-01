Trump expected to nominate Barrett

WASHINGTON—Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who sits on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, visited the White House twice this week. Senior Republican officials said Friday they expect President Donald Trump to name her as his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. The president will make his official announcement on Saturday.

Who is Barrett? She graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School and clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia from 1998 to 1999. She taught law at Notre Dame before Trump nominated her to the 7th Circuit in 2017. A devoted, pro-life Catholic, Barrett has seven children, two of whom she and her husband adopted from Haiti. Their youngest child has special needs. During her confirmation hearing in 2017, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., grilled Barrett on her strong faith. “I think whatever a religion is, it has its own dogma,” Feinstein said. “The conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you.”

