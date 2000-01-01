Trump, EU mend trade fences

President Donald Trump and European Union leaders declared a cease-fire Wednesday in their mounting trade war. In a Rose Garden news conference at the White House, the president announced the United States and the EU agreed to work together toward “zero tariffs, zero nontariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non–auto industrial goods.” EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker said after his lengthy meeting with Trump that the EU has decided to increase imports of American liquefied natural gas and soybeans, which should relieve some of the pressure on U.S. farmers hurt by China’s retaliatory tariffs.