Trump downplays Giuliani statements

President Donald Trump on Friday said the White House isn’t changing its story about the 2016 payment made to Stephanie Clifford, who also goes by the name Stormy Daniels, as part of a nondisclosure agreement. A day before, former New York mayor and new Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani acknowledged in interviews that Trump paid back attorney Michael Cohen $130,000 he spent to keep Clifford from publicly accusing Trump of having an extramarital affair with her. Giuliani did not say that Trump knew the specifics of the arrangement in advance but that he learned the details “maybe 10 days ago.” White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that the president “eventually learned” about the payments. On Friday, Trump said Giuliani needed “to get his facts straight” and he was “a great guy but he just started a day ago.” The president also said virtually everything reported about the payments was wrong.