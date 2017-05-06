Trump doubles down on travel ban

President Donald Trump sounded off against challengers to his proposed travel ban in a series of tweets this morning, demanding an expedited Supreme Court process and tougher restrictions from the Justice Department. In the wake of Saturday’s terror attack in London, which left seven dead and dozens more injured, Trump said it’s time to stop mincing words on U.S. security. “People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” he wrote. Public backlash from Trump’s demand to bar visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries and pause the U.S. refugee program prompted his staff to rewrite a narrower version in March. Federal courts blocked that one, too, and the Justice Department filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on Friday asking for a definitive ruling. The president expressed his frustration with the process this morning. “The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.,” he wrote.