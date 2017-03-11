Trump departs for 10-day Asia trip

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump departed Friday for his longest foreign trip to date, a five-country tour of Asia. Trump’s travel comes amid escalated tension between the United States and North Korea. He plans to address both security and trade interests with leaders in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Trump’s first stop is in Hawaii to visit the USS Arizona Memorial and to recieve a briefing from the U.S. Pacific Command. From there, the president will begin his 10-day Asian tour in Tokyo to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and visit with members of the U.S. and Japanese military. But all eyes will be on Trump’s time in China and his meeting with President Xi Jinping. Xi just concluded the National Congress of the Communist Party that increased his already formidable power in China. National security adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters Thursday the White House was pleased with China’s cooperation thus far in cutting off trade with North Korea, but he still thinks China can do more to stifle the rogue nation’s nuclear ambitions. Trump has long criticized China for establishing unfair trade agreements. The U.S. trade deficit with China topped $300 billion last year. Trump plans to press Xi for more balanced trade deals.