Trump denounces trade abuses at Asia summit

Leaders of 11 Pacific Rim nations reached a trade pact at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit after President Donald Trump rebuked attendees for taking advantage of the United States. The agreement will replace the original Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Trump withdrew the U.S. from earlier this year. Former President Barack Obama championed the agreement, but it lacked support in Congress. At the summit Friday in Vietnam, Trump told attendees he would not let the United States “be taken advantage of anymore” and he would always “put America first.” Trump crossed paths with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit and told reporters afterward that Putin again denied meddling in the U.S. presidential election.