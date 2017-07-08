Trump denies Russia meeting broke laws

President Donald Trump admitted Sunday his son met with Russians in 2016 to get negative information on political opponents but claimed it was legal. Trump tweeted Sunday: “This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal … and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!” The Trump team has provided a series of conflicting explanations for the June 2016 meeting. The president originally dictated a statement released by Donald Trump Jr. claiming the meeting was to discuss a program for Americans to adopt Russian children. The younger Trump later admitted that the purpose of the meeting was to get information on political rivals, but that the Russians had no helpful intelligence and instead wanted to discuss the adoption program. Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told ABC News that “the question is what law, statute or rule or regulation has been violated, and nobody’s pointed to one.” Federal campaign finance law makes it illegal for campaigns to accept anything of value from foreign entities.