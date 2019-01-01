Trump demands end to ‘phony investigations’
by Harvest Prude
Posted 5/22/19, 01:57 pm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional Democrats on Wednesday after telling them he would not work with them unless they ceased their investigations into his administration. At a meeting two weeks ago, the president and Democrats agreed to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, and power systems with a bipartisan infrastructure package. They planned to address how to secure the estimated $2 trillion needed for the plan in Wednesday’s meeting.
Trump criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for telling reporters earlier that morning she believed the president had “engaged in a cover-up” of misdeeds related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. After leaving the meeting, the president told reporters in the White House Rose Garden that Congress must drop its investigations. “I walked into the room and I told [Senate Minority] Leader Chuck Schumer, [D-N.Y.], and Speaker Pelosi I want to do infrastructure,” he said. “But you know what, we can’t do it under these circumstances. So get these phony investigations over.”
Pelosi fired back later that Trump just “took a pass” on working on the nation’s infrastructure problems.
An increasing number of House Democrats have called for impeachment proceedings against the president, who has vowed to resist congressional subpoenas and requests for information. So far, Pelosi has resisted moving forward on impeachment, calling it something that would be deeply divisive for the country and Congress.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 05/22/2019 04:19 pm
And as Madame Speaker knows quite well, impeachment is a loser issue for the Democrats.
I almost wish they would impeach President Trump. They won’t get a conviction and the circus will open a lot more voters’ eyes to just what a bunch of Dem clowns we’ve elected.
Well, not me personally. With abortion in their platform for many years, it has also been many years since I’ve voted for a Dem, even in a local election.