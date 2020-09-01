  • World Magazine Logo
Trump demands changes to coronavirus relief bill

by Onize Ohikere
Posted 12/23/20, 03:56 am

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night warned the next administration would deliver a COVID relief package if Congress does not send him a “suitable” bill. Lawmakers in the House and Senate late on Monday night approved the $900 billion coronavirus stimulus bill and a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package for the rest of the fiscal year. The package planned to give qualifying taxpayers $600 payments and boost benefits for the unemployed and small businesses.

Why did he oppose the package? In a video address, Trump asked lawmakers to avoid wasteful spending and pointed out additional expenses within the nearly 6,000-page bill, including $1 billion for the Smithsonian and $25 million for democracy and gender programs in Pakistan. “I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple,” he said.

Dig deeper: Read Joel Belz’s column on a Biblical approach to debt spending.

Onize Ohikere

Onize is WORLD's Africa reporter. She is a World Journalism Institute graduate and earned a journalism degree from Minnesota State University-Moorhead. Onize resides in Abuja, Nigeria. Follow her on Twitter @onize_ohiks.

Comments

  • Steve Shive
    Posted: Wed, 12/23/2020 04:09 am

    We are witnessing the destruction of our country from within. How long?

