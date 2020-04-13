Trump delivers Easter Sunday speech
by Harvest Prude
Posted 4/13/20, 11:51 am
President Donald Trump wished Americans a happy Easter while acknowledging the bitterness of keeping church doors closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When can churches open again? During a White House briefing on Sunday, the president said he hopes Americans will be able to meet in person soon, but he didn’t give any dates and called for maintaining social distancing until then. He said he may form a task force to make plans to lift current restrictions but promised to continue listening to health experts and not reopen the economy prematurely.
Trump also retweeted a message that called for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert. Fauci told CNN on Sunday that earlier coronavirus mitigation efforts might have saved more lives. In the retweet, Trump defended his COVID-19 response, pointing to his early ban on travel from China.
burningheartPosted: Mon, 04/13/2020 01:36 pm
“The churches may be empty, but so is the tomb!”
Interesting quote but it is important to note that His church is never empty but few people know what "church" is these days. -- ron
NEWS2MEPosted: Mon, 04/13/2020 01:54 pm
PELOSI has known as long as Trump about the VIRUS.
When is CNN going to question PELOSI about having an impeachment during the VIRUS outbreak in China?
In February PELOSI was comforting her constituents in Chinatown. There are photos of her hugging them and letting them know Trump is a racist because he blamed the virus on China and because he stopped the flights from China. Is PELOSI a VIRUS carrier? She doesn't seem to have caught it.
When DC was hammering out a bi-partisan bill, where was PELOSI? She flies in to STOP it so she can add money for her rich friends? Where are the questions from CNN?
Instead PELOSI tells CNN she is getting a committee together to investigate. Were there any ignorant questions from CNN? No.
NEWS2MEPosted: Mon, 04/13/2020 01:58 pm
Hulk Hogan on Instagram:
"Word up,can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, "you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church"
"If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."
Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus."
OldMikePosted: Mon, 04/13/2020 08:03 pm
The Hulkster is a Christian? Praise the Lord!