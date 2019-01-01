Trump delays vaping restrictions

President Donald Trump said Monday he needed more time to consider the effect a ban on most flavored e-cigarettes would have on business. The president announced the proposed ban in September, saying he wanted parents to know what a problem vaping had become among teens. More than 2,000 people have suffered injuries and 40 have died from vaping since March, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why the delay? Trump said he agreed to meet with proponents of vaping along with medical professionals who want tighter controls, but he did not set a date for a meeting. The White House said the president would work with both sides to “come up with an acceptable solution to the vaping and e-cigarette dilemma.”

