Trump delays nationwide deportation effort

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump announced Saturday he would postpone for two weeks a nationwide effort to deport illegal immigrants living in the United States. The delay, he tweeted, gives Congress more time to find a bipartisan solution to the southern border crisis. The operation was scheduled to begin Sunday, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the president on Friday asking him to cancel the raids, calling the possible deportations “heartless.” Democrats across the country, including mayors of large cities, have said they would not cooperate with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

ICE officials also expressed concerns about leaks to the media over the past week. “Any leaks telegraphing sensitive law enforcement operations is egregious and puts our officers’ safety in danger,” ICE spokeswoman Carol Danko said.

Trump announced the effort earlier last week before launching his reelection campaign, but did not give specifics about how it would work. He then tweeted over the weekend that the operation would focus on those who already face deportation orders.

ICE faces budget issues as border funding begins to run out, and Congress has not yet agreed to approve a measure appropriating more money to border agencies.