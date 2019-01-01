Trump delays nationwide deportation effort
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 6/24/19, 12:11 pm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump announced Saturday he would postpone for two weeks a nationwide effort to deport illegal immigrants living in the United States. The delay, he tweeted, gives Congress more time to find a bipartisan solution to the southern border crisis. The operation was scheduled to begin Sunday, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the president on Friday asking him to cancel the raids, calling the possible deportations “heartless.” Democrats across the country, including mayors of large cities, have said they would not cooperate with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.
ICE officials also expressed concerns about leaks to the media over the past week. “Any leaks telegraphing sensitive law enforcement operations is egregious and puts our officers’ safety in danger,” ICE spokeswoman Carol Danko said.
Trump announced the effort earlier last week before launching his reelection campaign, but did not give specifics about how it would work. He then tweeted over the weekend that the operation would focus on those who already face deportation orders.
ICE faces budget issues as border funding begins to run out, and Congress has not yet agreed to approve a measure appropriating more money to border agencies.
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute.
John KloostermanPosted: Mon, 06/24/2019 12:49 pm
Good. Better idea, cancel it entirely. If this ever happens, it's going to be a massive headache of distinguishing actual illegals from people who are simply accused by their neighbors. Probably uses of force to get them to leave, which means you'd be seeing pictures all over the news of children being herded into police cars. And then, where are we supposed to put them while awaiting trial? (see first point). We don't have enough facilities NOW. This is just going to worsen a bad situation.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 06/24/2019 10:47 pm
I think you can rest assured, Mr. Kloosterman, that we aren’t going to be deporting anyone based on a nasty neighbor’s spurious accusation. And that more creative minds than yours have already addressed your other objections.
Might it be asking too much to remember that these illegals did come here in violation of our laws and national sovereignty. While perhaps many are hard working and honest (except for the fact of breaking and entering) we absolutely encourage a massive flood tide of additional illegals by leniency towards those currently within our borders.
As I’ve posed before, if you find a strange family at your dining table eating your groceries, will you not invite them to leave immediately, then install stronger locks on your doors?