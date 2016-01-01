Trump declassifies Russia probe documents

President Donald Trump on Monday declassified a trove of documents related to the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The documents include 21 pages of the warrant obtained to spy on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Trump also declassified all FBI accounts of interviews with senior Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, who was in contact with Christopher Steele, the ex-British spy Democrats hired to conduct opposition research on then-candidate Trump. That research was compiled into an anti-Trump dossier later used by the FBI. The president also ordered the release of the text messages of Ohr, former FBI directors James Comey and Andrew McCabe, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, and recently fired FBI special agent Peter Strzok.

The White House said the president declassified the documents at the request of a number of committees of Congress. “Really bad things were happening, but they are now being exposed. Big stuff!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.