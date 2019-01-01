Trump cracks wise at turkey pardoning

Thanks to a pardon from President Donald Trump, this year’s national Thanksgiving turkey gets immunity from congressional subpoenas, too. At the annual White House turkey pardoning ceremony on Tuesday, Trump made a quip about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., calling the turkey to testify in impeachment proceedings. The president said the turkey’s testimony to Congress would be more valuable because, “unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met. It’s very unusual.”

Does the president still eat turkey on Thanksgiving? Yes, but not the designated national turkey or its alternate, which both get to live out their days at “Gobblers Rest” on the Virginia Tech campus with other pardoned turkeys. The president and his family are spending Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Dig deeper: Read more about the tradition of turkey pardoning from the White House and Rachel Lynn Aldrich’s report in The Sift on how the price of turkey is the lowest it has been since 2010.