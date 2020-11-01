Trump continues fight in Pennsylvania, Georgia

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Monday he did not expect to find evidence of widespread fraud. The battleground state began a hand recount of votes on Friday. Last week, GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are headed to critical January runoffs, accused Raffensperger of failing to deliver “honest and transparent elections.” Officials on Monday found 2,600 uncounted votes that broke 2 to 1 for President Donald Trump.

What is the status of Trump’s lawsuits in Pennsylvania? Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and Trump’s personal attorney, represented the president’s complaints in a hearing Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Williamsport, Pa. The Trump campaign wants to stop the state from certifying the election results, claiming heavily Democratic counties sent ballots with errors back to voters to be fixed.

