Trump: Cohen ‘did absolutely nothing wrong’

President Donald Trump on Thursday acknowledged in a phone interview with Fox and Friends that attorney Michael Cohen represented him in “this crazy Stormy Daniels deal.” Previously Trump said he had no knowledge of a $130,000 payment Cohen made to Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, just before the 2016 presidential election. The president still has not directly admitted foreknowledge of the payment to Clifford, who claims to have had a brief affair with Trump that began in 2006. Federal agents are investigating Cohen and seized documents from his office and residence earlier this month. “From what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong,” the president said Thursday. Cohen on Wednesday said he would assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a civil case brought by Clifford, who is seeking to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she made with Cohen.