Trump clarifies comments about foreign information
by Harvest Prude
Posted 6/14/19, 10:53 am
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said Friday that he would definitely contact the FBI if a foreign power gave him information about a political rival, but he doubled down on comments he made in an ABC News interview that aired Wednesday that he would accept information on his 2020 election opponent from foreign governments. During that interview the president made conflicting comments on whether he would contact the FBI. At one point Trump said he would not, at another he said he would “if I thought there was something wrong.”
On Friday, the president attempted to clarify his comments in an interview on the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.” He said he would still look at the information but added that if he “thought anything was incorrect or badly stated, I’d report it to the attorney general, the FBI. I’d report it to law enforcement absolutely.”
Trump compared such communication to his contact with foreign allies, such as his recent meeting with Queen Elizabeth II of England, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, and French President Emmanuel Macron: “I’m thinking, gee, if they say, ‘We don’t like your opponent,’ am I supposed to—the president of France—am I supposed to report him to the FBI?”
Trump also insisted that Democrats were guilty of using foreign assistance, giving the example of the hiring of British spy Christopher Steele, whose dossier became the basis for the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign. “Here’s the bottom line: They spied on my campaign and they got caught,” Trump said.
The president’s remarks have caused consternation among Democrats, who have accused Trump of essentially inviting foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election. Several Democratic lawmakers have pointed to his comments to reiterate their call for Congress to begin impeachment hearings.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
LeeperPosted: Fri, 06/14/2019 01:33 pm
The left will always distort any interview to discredit opposition.
John KloostermanPosted: Fri, 06/14/2019 01:41 pm
It's not like in the interview itself he bounced back and forth between his own views at all. I mean, the article even here says: "At one point Trump said he would not, at another he said he would 'if I thought there was something wrong.'"
news2mePosted: Fri, 06/14/2019 01:33 pm
And what would the liberal FBI do with info about the people they want elected?
I can see Trump's point about whether to tell the FBI anything.
John KloostermanPosted: Fri, 06/14/2019 01:39 pm
I don't know, clear him?
It's great how conservatives started with: "Trust our law enforcement professionals!" and ended with "Y'know, you can't really trust those law enforcement professionals."
news2mePosted: Fri, 06/14/2019 01:40 pm
Trump said he would listen, therefore they should impeach him.
No, Mr. Putin, I am not allowed to listen to anything you have to say about anyone running against me.
One day the Dems will make it so we can ONLY VOTE for who the Dems have decided can be in power. Just like they do in Cal.
Tell me we aren't REAL CLOSE to becoming a THIRD WORLD where THE DEMS DECIDE for us.
They have already said we are too stupid to decide who should be in power.
God help us.
John KloostermanPosted: Fri, 06/14/2019 01:47 pm
Hang on. "If I thought something was incorrect or badly stated."
Seriously? So he'd be fine with accepting help from a foreign power to win an election, just so long as he thought it was true. This from the guy who believed Kim Jong Un about not having anything to do with Warmbier's death, and believed Putin (over his own intelligence people) about not having to do with any of the Russian trolls manipulating the election. And he doesn't see the problem as being manipulated by a foreign power, he sees the problem over whether they gave him good information. Yet he doesn't think the full Mueller report should be released because the facts could be used to attack him.