Trump chooses Christopher Wray for FBI director

President Donald Trump announced this morning he plans to nominate Christopher Wray for FBI director. Wray is a former federal prosecutor and now works as a Washington-based criminal defense attorney. Under President George W. Bush, Wray led the Justice Department’s criminal division from 2003 to 2005. Trump wrote on Twitter this morning that Wray is a man of “impeccable credentials.” The announcement comes just one day before former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired last month, will deliver highly anticipated testimony on Capitol Hill. While at the FBI, Comey led the Justice Department’s investigation into Russia’s alleged election interference and possible collusion with Trump and his associates. After Trump fired Comey, reports surfaced that the president tried to pressure him to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who departed the White House after lying about conversations with Russian officials. Amid the turnover at the FBI, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia probe. Trump still needs to submit a formal nomination and Wray will need to clear a Senate vote before confirmation.

