Trump cancels trip, focuses on Syria
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 4/10/18, 12:35 pm
President Donald Trump will stay home from a planned visit to South America to oversee the U.S. response to escalating tensions in Syria, the White House said Tuesday. Instead, Vice President Mike Pence will attend the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, which begins Friday. It will be the first time a U.S. president has not attended the summit since it began in 1994. Trump has promised to respond “forcefully” to an apparent chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government that killed and injured civilians in a rebel-held enclave outside Damascus last weekend. The governments of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his chief ally, Russia, deny poison gas was used in the attack and have invited the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to investigate. The United States is urging the UN Security Council to condemn Syria’s actions in the strongest possible terms and is considering its own military response. On Monday, Trump said anyone involved in the attack would face tough ramifications, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, if implicated: “Everybody’s going to pay a price. He will. Everybody will.”
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
West Coast GrammaPosted: Tue, 04/10/2018 03:26 pm
Lord, no matter what my political persuasions, I lift Donald Trump our President before you now. He needs your wisdom and strength, your discernment, and wise counsel from his advisers. Be with him and have your way in his heart, as he responds to this humanitarian crisis in Syria. Thank-you, loving Lord, Amen.
XionPosted: Tue, 04/10/2018 04:41 pm
Rather than going off half-cocked, my prayer is that the U.S. will re-evaluate its entire Syrian policy. Both sides in the conflict have chemical weapons, but only the terrorists stand to gain by this attack. The journalist Theo Padnos, who was held captive by Syrian terrorists for two years, said they would use any means to defeat Assad. As Assad's forces closed in on them, what better way to bring in American missiles than a chemical attack with instant video played around the world.