Trump campaign bans Bloomberg News

President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee will no longer issue press credentials to Bloomberg News reporters. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the owner of the news service, announced his candidacy for president last week. Shortly afterward, the company said it would not dig up stories on him or his Democratic rivals but it would continue to do investigative reporting on the Trump administration as the sitting government.

Is this normal? Bloomberg News says it took a similar stance when its boss served as mayor of New York City. But it’s an unusual move for a news organization, one that journalism professor and former Bloomberg reporter Kathy Kiely described as “my nightmare come true.” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Monday no Bloomberg reporter would have access to the campaign until the news service renounced its policy. “We are accustomed to unfair reporting practices, but most news organizations don’t announce their biases so publicly,” he said.

