Trump calls out Kim after Pompeo visits North Korea

President Donald Trump on Monday responded to North Korean angst about denuclearization after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late last week. “I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea,” Trump tweeted. North Korea released a statement after Pompeo left Pyongyang for Vietnam, calling the talks “regrettable” and adding the United States was making “one-sided and robber-like” demands. Trump indicated Monday that China might have influenced the North’s icy reception of Pompeo. “China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade—Hope Not!” Trump continued in his tweet.