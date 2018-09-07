Trump calls out Kim after Pompeo visits North Korea
by Kent Covington & Lynde Langdon
Posted 7/09/18, 12:25 pm
President Donald Trump on Monday responded to North Korean angst about denuclearization after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late last week. “I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea,” Trump tweeted. North Korea released a statement after Pompeo left Pyongyang for Vietnam, calling the talks “regrettable” and adding the United States was making “one-sided and robber-like” demands. Trump indicated Monday that China might have influenced the North’s icy reception of Pompeo. “China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade—Hope Not!” Trump continued in his tweet.
Kent Covington
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.