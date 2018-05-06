Trump calls off Eagles visit

President Donald Trump on Monday disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from a planned Tuesday visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win. A statement released by the White House said some Eagles players “disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of a country.” None of the Eagles players took a knee during the anthem in 2017, and last week some players announced they would boycott the event. The White House said the Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but “the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.” Trump said he will instead host the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus for a “Celebration of America.” In May, the NFL owners approved a new policy that requires players either to stand or stay in the locker room for the national anthem.