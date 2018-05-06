Trump calls off Eagles visit
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 6/05/18, 09:52 am
President Donald Trump on Monday disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from a planned Tuesday visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win. A statement released by the White House said some Eagles players “disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of a country.” None of the Eagles players took a knee during the anthem in 2017, and last week some players announced they would boycott the event. The White House said the Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but “the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.” Trump said he will instead host the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus for a “Celebration of America.” In May, the NFL owners approved a new policy that requires players either to stand or stay in the locker room for the national anthem.
Kiley Crossland
Kiley is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on marriage, family, and sexuality.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Tue, 06/05/2018 03:43 pm
Longing for the days when sports were just sports...
West Coast GrammaPosted: Tue, 06/05/2018 06:56 pm
I hear you Old Mike! I long for the days when X (fill in the blank) were just X...These are turbulent times, as is every era of history, when you get down close and look.
I went to a "splash park" the other day, and watched the children running in sprinklers. In one paved area, there was a super large bucket suspended up high. The kids, busy elsewhere, watched the water from a distance, as it sprinkled drop by drop into the bucket. Somehow sensing when the bucket was nearly full, they'd all race over and stand under the bucket just as it reached its tipping point and doused them them all with a good, strong load. This is like history. Issues building weight through many generations and decades are now reaching their tipping point, many issues in many buckets, tipping over all at once. Some run over at the last minute to get in on the action, while others have been patiently waiting all along. Blessed is the one wearing a bathing suit.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Tue, 06/05/2018 07:14 pm
I'm a retired school teacher of second graders. Occasionally I would have a student in class of the Jehovah Witness faith. One year I remember above the others. Both parents came to talk to me at the outset of the shcool year. An important topic to them was the daily flag salute supported by our entire district. As a matter of faith, Jehovah Witnesses do not salute the flag. We all agreed, the parents, child, and myself, that during the salute, the child would stand and face the flag respectfully and quietly without raising his hand or saying any words. The whole year the child did just that. No problem. His parents sent both of his younger siblings to my class when it was their turn.
This IS America. The very flag many have died for is the flag that represents each and every citizen's right to think independently, believe independently, and respond to national ceremonial customs independently. We don't need an enemy from abroad to take away our first amendment rights, when we do it to each other every day (and I might add when we have a president who wants to take away those rights as well.) When I see a football player respectfully and quietly kneeling, facing the flag during the National Anthem, I see a person of deep conviction speaking out in one of the few peaceful ways that is also meaningful. This person is identifying with the many, MANY, citizens of color who suffer mistreatment at the hands of overly zealous police officers because of race. Bluntly, his action of kneeling is more patriotic and shows more respect for our flag than the edicts of one man who seems not to appreciate what free speech is.