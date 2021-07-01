Trump calls for peaceful transition of power
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 1/08/21, 07:03 am
In his first tweet since Twitter suspended his account as his supporters rioted in the Capitol, President Donald Trump acknowledged his presidency would end in 13 days. In a recorded speech, he urged Americans to work together to reform elections, end the pandemic, and restore the economy. Earlier in the day, Democratic leaders in Congress called for Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to end Trump’s term early. Many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have accused Trump of inciting his supporters to violence on Wednesday. Facebook and Instagram have banned the president from the platform at least until Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
How are things winding down in the administration? Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao became the first Cabinet member to resign on Thursday in protest of the chaos the day before. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos quit later in the day. Several other staff in the White House also stepped down. Trump’s former acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, resigned on Wednesday from his post as special envoy to Northern Ireland. “I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” he told CNBC. “Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in.”
Dig deeper: Read Emily Belz’s report about the breach at the Capitol and how lawmakers responded.
Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.
Comments
HANNAH.Posted: Thu, 01/07/2021 05:34 pm
We need to pray especially for Vice President Mike Pence. As I have said elsewhere, I believe that (1) the events of January 6 were carefully orchestrated for a false narrative; (2) our nation is going down a dark road, and we must be prepared to suffer greatly in the manner of Habakkuk; and (3) Mike Pence has provided an example of how to travel that dark road with the light of Almighty God. Mike Pence’s Letter to Congress – READ IN FULL - Liberty Nation
HANNAH.Posted: Fri, 01/08/2021 08:13 am
I believe that (4) the primary reason for the resignations in President Trump’s administration is this: A desire to have no part in the transition of the government to Joe Biden’s handlers.
NanamiroPosted: Thu, 01/07/2021 09:27 pm
I really believe America is lost. When big media/tech/education/hollywood can tolerate 6 months of anarchy, violence, murder, assault, theft, harassment all over the country (in fact, most helped incite it) in the name of anti-America-hate, then sees an angry mob, who likely believes in America's imminent demise if leftists get what they want, storm the US Capitol, then suddenly are concerned about violence and anarchy, we have lost all sense of reality. Four years of Trump-hate by the elites, endless conspiracy theories, lies, slanders, witch-hunts-I'm just not suprised some Americans have had enough. This is what happens when there is no attempt at civility or tolerance.
KeithTPosted: Fri, 01/08/2021 06:13 am
To Nanamiro,
Do you realize that in writing "This is what happens when..." you in effect justified violent rioting and destruction of public property in response to having been treated unfairly.
Of first priority, how is this a biblical response to being "slapped in the face" no matter how many times or by whom?
That said, do you realize that you just gave a justification for the violent rioting and destruction of public property by African Americans who have endured not four but four HUNDRED years of not only hate, conspiracy theories, lies, slanders, and witch hunts, but also subjugation and widespread race-inspred, race-justified murder?
Hmm.
TIM MILLERPosted: Fri, 01/08/2021 08:54 am
“Nothing more surely makes manifest a man’s spiritual blindness and deadness and hardness of heart than this hiding behind others and confessing their faults instead of his own, and nothing will more surely confirm him in his blindness and sin. It is a deadly kind of hypocrisy. It is an endeavor to shift on to others responsibility for a man’s own evil heart and life, and it can meet only with God’s displeasure.” – Samuel Logan Brengle
Let's guard against blaming others for the actions on our side. Repentance and humility should be our order of the day. "Let judgment begin at the house of God."
not silentPosted: Fri, 01/08/2021 09:16 am
Thanks to Tim Miller for the reminder that repentance starts with me.
TIM MILLERPosted: Fri, 01/08/2021 09:21 am
and me.