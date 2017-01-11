Trump calls for immigration changes after terror attack

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump called for stronger immigration laws following the terror attack that killed eight people Tuesday in New York City. “The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty,” Trump tweeted, calling out the Senate minority leader from New York. “I want merit based.” Schumer quickly criticized Trump for politicizing the tragedy. Officials said Tuesday Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the deadly truck attack, immigrated to the United States from Uzbekistan legally in 2010. It is not confirmed if he was part of the diversity visa lottery. The program provides up to 50,000 visas each year from countries with low rates of immigration. It was part of a bipartisan immigration bill signed in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush. Schumer, then a New York congressman, helped champion the initiative. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., tweeted Wednesday that Schumer was not to blame for the diversity visa lottery. Both Flake and Schumer were part of the 2013 “Gang of Eight” who proposed eliminating the program as part of comprehensive immigration reform package. The bill passed the Senate but failed in the Republican-controlled House.