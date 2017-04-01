Trump calls for balanced budget by 2027
by Evan Wilt
Posted 5/23/17, 02:17 pm
President Donald Trump unveiled his budget blueprint this morning, promising to balance the federal budget in a decade by slashing overall spending by $3.6 trillion. The budget blueprint is the clearest picture yet of the Trump administration’s monetary philosophy. The proposal asks for $616 billion in cuts to Medicaid over the next 10 years and tightens the eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—commonly referred to food stamps—saving nearly $200 billion. Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney called the proposal the “taxpayer-first” budget. He said the Trump administration was thinking more about the people who are paying taxes and focusing on how to justify funding programs rather than solely looking at people who benefit from them. Republicans in Congress will take the proposal into account while drafting a spending bill for the fiscal year 2018. But since passing a federal budget will need bipartisan support, Trump’s proposal likely will not remain intact.
Read more from The Sift
Evan Wilt
Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital.
Comments
TXfamilyPosted: Tue, 05/23/2017 02:45 pm
Whoa! Now that's just callous and insensitive, to care about the hardworking taxpayers instead of the lazy freeloaders and parasites. Maybe we can come up with a happy compromise, where taxes get cut but nothing gets reduced. It will cripple our nation in the long run, but who cares? In the long run we are all dead. At least we will have been compassionate and caring in doling out other people's tax money.
I would be more biting and sarcastic if I could, but that's all I could think of right now. I mean, waiting 10 years to BALANCE the budget?! That's not counting the debt! What will our $16,000,000,000,000 in debt have grown to by then? We need to END Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac right now, or the US Dollar will become worthless (it's getting close already) and when I am old I will be telling my children and grandchildren what is was like to live in a place where men were free.
-Seth, age 17