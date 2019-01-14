Trump blasts report on FBI, Comey firing
by Kent Covington
Posted 1/14/19, 11:25 am
President Donald Trump called a recent New York Times report about his dealings with Russia “the most insulting article” ever written about him. Citing anonymous sources, the Times on Friday reported that after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, federal law enforcement officials started looking into whether the president was working for Russia against U.S. interests. Trump tweeted Saturday that the report showed the FBI leadership “opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof.” He added that he’s been tougher on Russia than any of the last several presidents.
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., called the Times article alarming. “And it suggests to me the Mueller investigation needs to continue to its logical conclusion,” he said, referencing the special counsel’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the report demonstrated that some people within the FBI have an anti-Trump agenda. He said he planned to ask FBI Director Christopher Wray about the report. “If this really did happen, Congress needs to know about it,” Graham said.
