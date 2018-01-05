Trump blasts leak of questions Mueller wants to ask him

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to blast the publication of a set of questions special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly wants to ask him. The New York Times published the 44 questions after getting them from someone “outside” but with access to the president’s legal team. “It is so disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were ‘leaked’ to the media,” Trump tweeted. The president touted a lack of questions directly referencing collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives bent on influencing the U.S. election in Trump’s favor. But some of the questions do touch on whether the Trump campaign coordinated in any way with the Kremlin and whether Trump knew about campaign staffers’ contacts with Moscow. Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, faces charges over his financial ties to Ukranian officials, but Mueller has so far not charged him with anything related to the election. Several of the questions on the leaked list focus on possible obstruction of justice, as well as Trump’s business dealings and conversations with his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Mueller’s team has said Trump is not a target of the investigation.