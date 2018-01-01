Trump blasts Democrats amid outcry over ‘zero tolerance’ policy

A Guatemalan mother separated from her 7-year-old son a month ago when they crossed the U.S. border together sued the Trump administration Tuesday. After gaining her release from custody, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia began searching for her son, Darwin. She thinks he might be in a shelter in Arizona but claims officials won’t confirm his location. The lawsuit comes amid a mounting outcry against the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy toward immigrants, which has led to the separation of parents and children.

Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the policy last month, the federal government has opened three shelters for young children, including toddlers and babies. Child welfare advocates have decried the trauma suffered by children taken from their parents with no idea when they might see them again. “The shelters aren’t the problem, it’s taking kids from their parents that’s the problem,” said South Texas pediatrician Marsha Griffin, who has visited the shelters. Doctors and lawyers given access to the facilities described rooms full of children crying hysterically and acting out.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to blast his opponents for the problem: “It’s the Democrats fault, they won’t give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation. They want open borders, which breeds horrible crime. Republicans want security. But I am working on something—it never ends!” Amid the rampant criticism and uncertainty over whether Congress will act quickly to change the law, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has reportedly drafted an executive order that would halt family separations by detaining children with their parents. It’s not clear whether Trump supports the move.