Trump, Biden prepare to debate

Chris Wallace of Fox News will host the opening round of the 2020 presidential debates at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland at 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday—the first of three debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

What will the candidates talk about? Trump and Biden will face questions about the Supreme Court, election integrity, race issues, and the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said Sunday that his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have been helping him prepare for the debate. Biden’s staff had a senior adviser pretend to be Trump during practice sessions. The remaining debates are scheduled for Oct. 15 and 22, with a vice presidential debate slated for Oct. 7.

