Trump, Biden prepare for final debate

Kristen Welker of NBC News will moderate the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., at 9 pm EDT on Tuesday. The second Oct. 15 debate did not hold after President Donald Trump opted not to participate in a virtual event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Any changes to the debate format? The Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Monday that organizers would mute Trump and Joe Biden’s microphones to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted for the first two minutes of each topic. Both microphones will remain turned on during the open discussion portion of the debate. The 90-minute segment will include questions on national security, race in America, and the pandemic, among other topics.

