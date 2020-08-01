Trump, Biden fight for the mic in opening debate

President Donald Trump said his party earned the right to seat the next Supreme Court justice, while his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, said the American people should decide through their votes in the November election. During the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News fought to maintain control as the candidates talked over each other, with Biden at one point entreating Trump, “Will you shut up, man?”

What else did the candidates say? Trump defended his handling of the pandemic, saying his move to suspend travel from China saved lives. He also touted the way he helped tamp down riots in U.S. cities. Biden said Trump discouraged Americans from wearing masks and practicing social distancing, which Trump answered by pulling a mask from his pocket and showing it to the audience. Biden also said African Americans suffered more from the coronavirus because of the president’s actions.

