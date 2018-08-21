Trump bashes Cohen, backs Manafort
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 8/22/18, 12:13 pm
President Donald Trump said he was sad but not shaken by the legal woes of two of his former associates, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen. A jury Tuesday found Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman, guilty of eight counts of financial fraud but could not reach a verdict on 10 other charges. The same day, Cohen, the president’s former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance rules and other crimes, some stemming from payments made to women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Trump.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that Cohen was making up stories in order to get a plea deal and added, “President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!” According to the plea agreement, Cohen faces fines and 46 to 63 months in prison for his admitted crimes. Trump also reiterated his support for Manafort, who, the president tweeted, had “tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to ‘break.’”
Comments
E ColePosted: Wed, 08/22/2018 01:06 pm
We continue to march towards becoming Fifth Avenue Republicans. Eventually, the hypocrisy has to stop.
Brendan BossardPosted: Wed, 08/22/2018 02:55 pm
"Refused to 'break?'" Break about what? That is an odd phrase to use.
Big JimPosted: Wed, 08/22/2018 03:20 pm
Agreed, that almost sounds like he knows something but refused to talk.
news2mePosted: Wed, 08/22/2018 04:34 pm
Is it a crime to pay women off? Or is it a crime to blackmail someone to pay you off? And, if they still talked after an agreement, they should go to jail, or at least return the money received.
Obama paid many people off. Oh wait, those were called bonuses for illegal stuff.
They need to follow Obama's lead and call the pay-offs bonuses.
My Two CentsPosted: Wed, 08/22/2018 05:42 pm
Would Twitter please block Trump?