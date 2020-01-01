Trump approves stimulus deal, government budget

Days after demanding changes to the spending bill, President Donald Trump conceded on Sunday, saying it is his “responsibility to protect the people of our country from the economic devastation and hardship” caused by the pandemic. A week ago, lawmakers in the House and Senate approved a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus bill and a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package for the rest of the fiscal year. The package planned to give qualifying taxpayers $600 payments, but Trump had asked for up to $2,000 per person.

What comes next? Trump’s approval will prevent a government shutdown when federal funding expires tonight. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the legislation is not perfect but would “do an enormous amount of good” for struggling Americans.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in The Stew about the barriers to compromise on government funding and economic relief.