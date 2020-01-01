Trump approves stimulus deal, government budget
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 12/28/20, 02:58 am
Days after demanding changes to the spending bill, President Donald Trump conceded on Sunday, saying it is his “responsibility to protect the people of our country from the economic devastation and hardship” caused by the pandemic. A week ago, lawmakers in the House and Senate approved a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus bill and a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package for the rest of the fiscal year. The package planned to give qualifying taxpayers $600 payments, but Trump had asked for up to $2,000 per person.
What comes next? Trump’s approval will prevent a government shutdown when federal funding expires tonight. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the legislation is not perfect but would “do an enormous amount of good” for struggling Americans.
Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in The Stew about the barriers to compromise on government funding and economic relief.
Onize Ohikere
Comments
Steve ShivePosted: Mon, 12/28/2020 04:46 am
This is not accurate. Please research this some more and update it.
From the Daily Wire, "President Donald Trump announced on Sunday evening that he was signing the coronavirus stimulus package and the government spending bill, and that he will use the Impoundment Control Act of 1974 in an attempt to get Congress to drop what he called “wasteful spending” in order to get them to boost the coronavirus stimulus checks up to the levels that he demanded last week."
https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-to-use-impoundment-control-act-to-g...
BarryPosted: Mon, 12/28/2020 06:36 am
Thank you, Steve.
TIM MILLERPosted: Mon, 12/28/2020 09:38 am
Is it true that the Trump administration requested most of the "wasteful spending" he is criticizing?